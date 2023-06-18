Manitoba Marathon causing road closures in Winnipeg

The Manitoba Marathon is causing some road closures in Winnipeg on Sunday.

University Crescent between Chancellor Matheson Road and Pembina Highway, as well as Chancellor Matheson Road between Research Road and University Crescent will be closed on Sunday from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m.

However, this is not the only weekend road closure Winnipeggers need to be aware of.

Westbound Midwinter Avenue between Levis Street and Henderson Highway, including the north sidewalk, will be closed from June 18 at 8 a.m. until Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. This road closure is for water main renewal work.

The road closure planned for Smith Street between Ellice Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue is being rescheduled. It will no longer take place on June 21, and a new date will be announced at a later time.

Those driving in the areas of the road closures should plan for extra travel time, use alternate routes and check for traffic updates.