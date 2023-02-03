Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards to be accepted at liquor, cannabis stores

Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.

In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, the province said Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards can now be used as a primary form of identification at liquor and cannabis stores, along with stores that sell lottery tickets.

“The Manitoba government is continuing to advance reconciliation and honour the vital contributions of the Red River Métis in shaping Manitoba’s history and culture,” said Premier Heather Stefanson in a news release. “These changes will remove barriers for Indigenous Peoples to access products and services such as those regulated by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.”

The cards include holographic images, along with the person’s photo, birthday and other information to verify their identity. They have also been recognized by Elections Canada and Elections Manitoba as acceptable identification to vote in elections.

According to the province, there are approximately 47,000 people registered as Metis in the province.

The LCGA will work to update its regulations in the next several months, with staff at licenced establishments being trained to recognize the cards.

