Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Pope Francis blesses the altar during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Pope Francis blesses the altar during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island