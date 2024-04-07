Manitoba Moose support autism acceptance at weekend game

The Manitoba Moose showed its support for autism acceptance at a special game on Saturday in partnership with the St. Amant Foundation.

Saturday marked the team’s 9th annual Autism Acceptance Game, where the Moose create an inclusive atmosphere for those with autism. This involves turning down the music, avoiding flashy lights and incorporating a quiet room for those who need it.

A family supported through St. Amant’s autism program was also invited to take part in the puck drop and participate in the ceremony.

“It’s a really fun and inclusive game where we have subdued lighting and subdued noises. We have a quiet room,” said Christie Lafreniere, partnership and events coordinator for the St. Amant Foundation.

“We’re hoping to make everybody feel included.”

The game is also part of a month-long campaign for the St. Amant Foundation, which raises money to improve the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities and autism. Over the years, the Manitoba Moose have helped to raise over $100,000.

“We want to do everything we can to reduce barriers, reduce obstacles and just be as inclusive as we can to everyone in the community,” said Cassidy McGowan, True North’s coordinator of community relations.

The Manitoba Moose beat the Chicago Wolves 5-4 at Saturday’s game.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.