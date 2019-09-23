

The Canadian Press





SELKIRK, Man. - An RCMP officer in Manitoba faces a weapons-related charge after firing his gun during an attempted traffic stop.

The province's Independent Investigation Unit says the Mountie was trying to stop a car in the Selkirk area in June 2018, but the driver took off into a wooded area.

The officer gave chase on foot, but when the car turned around and sped toward him, he fired at the vehicle.

The driver again took off but was later arrested.

The investigative unit says no one was injured, but it was determined there were reasonable grounds to lay charges.

Const. Barry Kirby faces one count of careless use of a firearm and is to appear in Selkirk provincial court on Nov. 15.