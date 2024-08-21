Manitoba municipalities will be able to opt out of Plan 20-50

Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.

When the fall legislature session begins, the province said it plans to make it voluntary for municipalities to be part of Plan 20-50 for the Winnipeg Metropolitan region.

“This is about giving municipalities the freedom to make their own planning decisions, rather than force them into a planning region that isn’t working,” Premier Wab Kinew said in a statement.

Plan 20-50 is a long-term planning strategy involving the City of Winnipeg and 17 nearby municipalities to manage growth and service development.

Multiple communities have spoken out against the plan, including Niverville and Selkirk, saying it interferes with local autonomy.

The province said Plan 20-50 came from the previous government's passage of the Planning Amendment and City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment Act, which they said was forced through.

"Our government is committed to listening to local leadership and respecting local governments to make their own decisions for their communities," said Ian Bushie, Municipal and Northern Relations Minister, in a statement.

Details on the new plan will be revealed when the bill is tabled during the fall legislative session.

Duane Nicol, chief administrative officer with the City of Selkirk, is pleased that new legislation is coming.

"I think this signals a change in tone, in terms of the relationship that the province has with municipalities, and demonstrates a real, honest respect for those elected officials that are on the ground closest to the citizens and better understand the needs of their community," he said.

In a statement, the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region said it respects the authority of the province in shaping policy.

"We look forward to working closely with the province to understand the new direction and continue supporting the provincial objective to build a strong and prosperous Manitoba," a spokesperson said.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger