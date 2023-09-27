Manitoba NDP goes into Liberal territory, Tories focus on seats they already hold
Manitoba New Democrats, ahead in opinion polls, went into Liberal territory on the campaign trail Tuesday, while the Progressive Conservatives appeared to play defence in seats they already hold.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew held a news conference in St. Boniface, a constituency held by Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and the heart of Winnipeg's francophone community. Kinew spoke in French, and promised to improve French-language services in areas including health care and education if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 provincial election.
"We would invest in more French-language daycare spaces and increase funding for French education at all levels," Kinew said.
Recent opinion polls have suggested the NDP is leading in public support, especially in Winnipeg, where most legislature seats are. The same polls suggest Tory support has dropped since the last election in 2019, while the Liberals, who have three seats, trail far behind in single-digit territory.
Kinew has been urging Liberal supporters to cast ballots this election for the NDP in order to oust the Tory government.
That prompted Lamont to write on social media late Monday night to urge people to reject NDP calls for strategic voting. He pointed to the contest in the Fort Whyte constituency, which was a close race in a byelection last year.
"The NDP would rather help re-elect (Tory cabinet minister) Obby Khan than see Willard Reaves win a fourth seat for the Manitoba Liberals," Lamont wrote on Reddit.
Liberal candidates have been hearing a similar message on the doorstep.
"We know for a fact that (NDP) candidates are going up to houses with Liberal signs and telling them not to vote Liberal, and telling them it's a wasted vote," Lamont said in an interview Tuesday.
"And that to me is completely offensive."
The NDP has been trying to attract Liberal voters since the start of the campaign, when Kinew released a personal letter of support from Lloyd Axworthy, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister.
While the NDP was on Liberal turf Tuesday, the incumbent Tories were focusing on seats they are working to retain.
At one news conference in the Rossmere constituency in northeastern Winnipeg, Khan, alongside Rossmere Tory Andrew Micklefield, promised $1 million a year to expand the Winnipeg Police Service's property crime unit.
Later, Tory cabinet minister Jon Reyes, in the Waverley seat in south Winnipeg, promised $5 million for post-traumatic stress services for police, firefighters and paramedics.
"It's our duty to ensure that they receive the help and resources they need to heal and continue serving our communities," Reyes said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Man charged in 2021 death of Sask. RCMP officer back in court for possible plea
The man charged in the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton is back in court Wednesday where a possible plea may be made.
-
'Losing their homes': Regina family calling on province to reconsider moving residents from long term care facility
The residents of Regina Lutheran Home (RLH) have been left with an uncertain future – as the province announced those living in the long term care facility will be moved next spring.
-
Prince Albert city workers reach tentative deal
Striking workers employed by the City of Prince Albert reached a tentative deal Tuesday, according to the union representing them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'
Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
-
Prince Albert city workers reach tentative deal
Striking workers employed by the City of Prince Albert reached a tentative deal Tuesday, according to the union representing them.
-
NEW
NEW Man charged in 2021 death of Sask. RCMP officer back in court for possible plea
The man charged in the 2021 death of Saskatchewan RCMP Officer Shelby Patton is back in court Wednesday where a possible plea may be made.
Northern Ontario
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton
There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooling trend begins today
The 20-something afternoon highs are done for a while. After five consecutive days above 20 C, a cooling trend is taking over.
Toronto
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
-
Four-alarm fire in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood leaves 2 injured, including firefighter
Two people, including one firefighter, have been injured following a four-alarm fire at a cluster of three-storey buildings in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.
-
Residents of Barrie neighbourhood told to stay indoors amid ongoing police investigation
Residents of a Barrie neighbourhood are being told to shelter in place due to an ongoing police investigation.
Calgary
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
-
Calgary police search for missing 13-year-old
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen.
Montreal
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
New poll shows CAQ slipping in voter intention with Parti Quebecois on the rise
François Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is losing ground, especially in Quebec City, suggests a new Léger poll published Wednesday in the Québecor media.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Fire damages Bank Street business overnight
Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.
-
Rockcliffe Park fountain fight a wellspring of cascading complaints
Construction of a water fountain in front of a home in one of Ottawa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has spilled over into a dispute that has involved police, bylaw, and emails to hundreds of people.
Atlantic
-
'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne, 68, lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
-
Kehkimin Wolastoqey Language School preserving language and culture for next generation
Kehkimin in Wolastoqey means "teach me," and it's the name of a language immersion school.
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
Kitchener
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
-
'This is finally finished': Driver who killed Ont. teen and hid vehicle for 14 years sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old, and the woman who helped him cover it up, were sentenced in a Guelph court Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener
After four years in Kitchener, and 22 years with CTV, Tony Grace is taking his talent to CTV National News.
Vancouver
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
-
B.C. quietly employs foreign-trained doctors as equity and care concerns loom
Dozens of foreign-trained doctors are now working under special licenses requiring supervision in B.C. hospitals, while more are being recruited for deployment as family doctors in urgent care centres, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
B.C. mayors react to newly unveiled housing targets
The province unveiled its new housing targets for 10 communities across B.C. – which found themselves earlier this year on the so-called “naughty list.”
-
B.C. sets housing targets for 10 municipalities, including Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay
British Columbia has announced its first set of targets for new homes to be built in 10 municipalities in a provincial strategy to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.