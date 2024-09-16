Manitoba NDP MLA booted from caucus due to business partner acting as Peter Nygard's lawyer

Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus.

In a release, NDP Caucus Chair Mike Moyes said the decision came after the party learned Wasyliw’s business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.

Nygard, who founded a fashion empire in Winnipeg, was sentenced earlier this month to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women at his company's headquarters in Toronto.

The 83-year-old continues to face charges in Manitoba, Quebec and the United States.

“MLA Wasyliw’s failure to demonstrate good judgement does not align with our caucus principles of mutual respect and trust,” Moyes said.

The release said Wasyliw’s removal is effective immediately.

Wasyliw said he found out about his ejection by email.

“My first reaction was actually relief,” Wasyliw told CTV News. “Wab [Kinew] is a toxic and dysfunctional leader, and he has created a toxic and dysfunctional government.”

Wasyliw is a two-term MLA, who was first elected in 2019. Before the NDP formed government in 2023, Wasyliw served as finance critic for the official opposition.

He is also a criminal defence lawyer who, according to his website, “primarily specializes in impaired driving and license suspension administrative law”.

Wasyliw insisted his removal had nothing to do with his legal practice and said he has no connection to Peter Nygard other than working at the same law firm as a lawyer who represented him.

He said the the reasons given for his dismissal is a pretext.

“What this is about is I have consistently stood up to Wab over the past few years. I would not be bullied by him – I’m not a yes man,” Wasyliw explained. “I would tell him when he's making mistakes, and Wab is fragile. He's not somebody who can take criticism, and he wanted me gone, and that's what this is really about.”

There were possible signs of tension between Wasyliw and Premier Wab Kinew last fall. Wasyliw didn't shake hands with the new premier after being sworn into office. Other caucus members shook Kinew's hand, hugged or offered a fist bump.

Gerri Wiebe, the defence lawyer who represented Nygard, called the NDP’s decision to boot Wasyliw from caucus offensive.

“I don't take issue with the party having its rules,” Wiebe said. “If they wanted to expel him because he wasn't working hard on behalf of his constituents… if there were legitimate reasons why they were expelling him, I wouldn't take any issue with it,” Wiebe said. “The problem is they are saying he exhibited bad judgment by associating with me a criminal defense lawyer, because I'm defending a client.”

The president of the Manitoba Bar Association echoed Wiebe’ s concerns.

“It is disappointing that the work of a partner in Mr. Wasyliw's office has been used as the basis of his removal from caucus,” MBA president Jessica Schofield said in a release. “Criminal defence lawyers play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of individuals and ensuring a fair and just legal system. This decision undermines the essential function of criminal defence lawyers, whose work ensures that the justice system remains balanced and accessible to all.”

Wasyliw previously came under fire from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives for continuing to work as a lawyer while serving in the legislature.

He said he will continue representing constituents in Fort Garry as an independent MLA.

The NDP Caucus said they have nothing further to add to the release.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks and the Canadian Press