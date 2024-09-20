'We're still pushing hard': Search for missing Manitoba boy continues, RCMP find tracks

The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.

Johnson Redhead has been missing since Wednesday morning. Investigators said he went to school for the breakfast program until 9 a.m., but then he didn't arrive for his first class.

RCMP search and rescue landed in Shamattawa Thursday and there have been a mix of community members and officers helping with the search.

"We were out this morning checking some areas," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, with the RCMP media relations team.

"We've got more areas of interest that we want to get out to and we're going to keep searching basically until we get some, hopefully, good results."

He said RCMP did receive information Thursday night that Redhead may have been heard in an area, and searchers were able to find tracks.

"The idea now is basically trying to get as many boots on the ground as you can and going through the woods. A lot of trails and roads are covered, but now it's just getting into the meat and potatoes of the search, which is going through the bush."

Manaigre said other than some rain overnight, the temperatures have been good in the area, but RCMP is most worried about food and hydration for Redhead.

"We're still pushing hard. Hopefully, we're going to find something, clothing, footwear, find him."

The other thing searchers are thinking about is whether Redhead found any shelter.

"There's a lot of variables at play. So you've got to think of everything."

Manaigre is calling on more people to help search if they are able, noting more areas can be tackled with everyone involved.

"You need those eyes. In order to find him, you have to see him. So, we need more people."