Manitoba NDP promise more beds at Winnipeg hospital if elected in October

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba New Democrats are promising to reduce emergency room wait times by adding 12 more beds at Grace Hospital in Winnipeg if they are elected on Oct. 3.

Leader Wab Kinew says the NDP will also tackle the surgical backlog by consulting surgeons and implementing their ideas.

Kinew is pledging five more elective surgery beds and says his team has a comprehensive plan to address what he calls a crisis in health care.

Health care has been a centre point of the NDP's election campaign.

Kinew has previously promised to build three new emergency departments to replace ones closed by the Progressive Conservative government, and he has pledged to speed up the accreditation process for some internationally educated health professionals.

Kinew is specifically reaching out to voters who have previously backed the Manitoba Liberals, saying the government needs to be changed in order to fix health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.