Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business

WINNIPEG -

Two days after being sworn in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said Friday that the top priority for the new board of Manitoba Public Insurance is to end a strike by some 1,700 unionized workers that started in late August.

"Manitobans count on Manitoba Public Insurance. They count on the services that they provide, and we need to get people back to work. That's the bottom line," said Wiebe, who is also the minister responsible for the corporation.

Carmen Nedohin has replaced Ward Keith as the board's chair. Nedohin is the former chair of the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission and a former Manitoba Hydro board member. She will be joined by several former Manitoba Public Insurance employees, as well as labour and community leaders.

"They have the capability to get this done," Wiebe said. "That's what we're counting on, and that's why we've asked such a strong board and a strong board chair to step in to take control to get moving forward."

The only returning member is Diane Roussin, who is a First Nations entrepreneur and advocate for children and families. Wiebe would not comment on why Roussin was appointed again.

The corporation's workers have been walking picket lines for several weeks in a dispute over wages.

The corporation presented what it called a final offer last month, and the two sides were supposed to head toward binding arbitration.

Wiebe said he has directed the board to rescind the final offer and any previous bargaining mandates, as well as to not immediately seek binding arbitration and instead work with the workers' union to establish new bargaining dates.

The head of the union representing the workers said the shakeup represents a show of faith by the government, but there's still work to be done.

"(The members) finally see some light at the end of the tunnel," said Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union.

"Bringing in new leadership at the MPI board of directors is a critical first step in negotiating a fair deal and ending the strike."

Ross said the union is open to restarting negotiation talks as soon as possible.

Manitoba Public Insurance has faced questions over cost overruns on a major technology project and travel costs expensed by a former executive.

An external organizational review is underway and recommendations from a consultant are expected by the end of December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.