Manitoba NDP to lay out top priorities during throne speech

The NDP government is set to outline its top priorities during a throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville is expected to open the first session of the 43rd Manitoba legislature with the speech from the throne at 1:30 p.m.

According to the province, Neville will leave Government House at 1 p.m. Once she arrives at the Legislative Building, she will receive full military honours in the rotunda. The lieutenant-governor will then inspect a 20-person Quarter Guard, which will comprise of members of the Canadian Armed Forces from 17 Wing Winnipeg. Musical pageantry for this ceremony will be provided by the Royal Canadian Air Force band.

Following this inspection and the playing of the viceregal salute, the official party will go to Neville’s reception room before heading to the legislative chamber for the throne speech.

The Whitehorse Drum Group will start and finish the ceremonies in the legislative chamber, where the NDP will outline its main priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

During his campaign, Premier Wab Kinew said he plans to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday. He also said his priorities include a temporary suspension of the provincial fuel tax; recognizing Louis Riel as the honorary first premier of Manitoba; and ending mandatory overtime for nurses.

- With files from the Canadian Press.