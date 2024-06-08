Teen missing from Portage la Prairie: RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Brianna Whitford-Levasseur was reported missing to Portage la Prairie RCMP. According to RCMO, she left a home on 11 Street Northwest just after 10 p.m. on June 6. She was briefly seen at 12:15 a.m. the next day, but has not been seen since.

RCMP said Whitford-Levasseur has connections to Sandy Bay First Nation, and have shared information with Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Mounties have extensively patrolled Portage la Prairie, but have not been able to locate her.

Whitford-Levasseur is five-foot-six, weighs approximately 125 lbs and has shoulder-length hair that is black on top with blue ends. She was wearing pink shorts with either purple Crocs or black Converse shoes, and a Sonic t-shirt.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers.