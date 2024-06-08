Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike

Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.

Members of Unifor Local 681 , which represents 120 works for Manitoba Hydro's Utility Services subsidiary, have voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action on Saturday.

If a new deal is not ratified, meter readers, inspectors and locators will be on strike beginning July 3.

According to Unifor, the union's contract expired nearly two years ago, and they're looking for "similar gains" to contracts already ratified by Manitoba Hydro for public sector workers. Unifor claims the workers have only received a wage increase of 1.75 per cent over the past four years.

"Our patience for this process is quickly running out. These front-line workers deserve a fair contract and we will mobilize to get what they deserve," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western regional director, in a statement.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment.