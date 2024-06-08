WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • IN PHOTOS: Double rainbow spotted in Manitoba

    Rain in parts of southern Manitoba resulted in a beautiful sight in the sky once it was finished. 

    A rainbow, and in some cases, a double rainbow, could be seen in the sky Friday night.

    Here are a few of the photos CTV Winnipeg viewers sent in showing the rainbow.

    A double rainbow is visible near the Pembina Highway on June 7, 2024. (Shayla Barr)

    A double rainbow is visible in River Heights on June 7, 2024. (Kurt Nielsen)

    A rainbow is visible in Winnipeg on June 7, 2024. (Allan Robertson)

    A rainbow is visible in Lac Du Bonnet on June 7, 2024. (colby Meyers

    A rainbow is visible in Darlingford, Manitoba on June 7, 2024. (Jennifer Ching)

    A double rainbow is visible in River Park South on June 7, 2024. (Linet Pascual-Paras)

