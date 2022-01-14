Manitoba NDP wants inquest into the death of woman who died after attempted patient transfer

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion

One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.

Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Boris Johnson's office sorry for party on eve of royal funeral

Boris Johnson's office on Friday apologized to the Royal Family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year -- the latest in a string of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island