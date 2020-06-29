Advertisement
Manitoba not holding COVID-19 news conferences this week
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 11:09AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba not holding daily COVID-19 news conferences this week
The Manitoba government is not holding its COVID-19 news conferences this week.
The event, which normally features Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa sharing new details on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, was cancelled from June 29 to July 3 due to staff schedules.
The government will be sending out information through news releases at 1 p.m.
Since March, there have been 322 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with seven deaths.