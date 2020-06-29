WINNIPEG -- Manitoba not holding daily COVID-19 news conferences this week

The Manitoba government is not holding its COVID-19 news conferences this week.

The event, which normally features Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa sharing new details on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, was cancelled from June 29 to July 3 due to staff schedules.

The government will be sending out information through news releases at 1 p.m.

Since March, there have been 322 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with seven deaths.