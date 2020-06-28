WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 322.

The announcement comes from a Government of Manitoba tweet.

On Saturday, the province announced that there were four new cases.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

As of Friday, 300 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba.

The government also tweeted a reminder to Manitobans to use the online screening tool if they experience symptoms.