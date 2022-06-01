Manitoba not looking at following B.C. in decriminalizing small amounts of illegal drugs
The Manitoba government says it has no plans to follow B.C.'s lead to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs.
After applying for an exemption from the federal government, possession of small amounts of illegal drugs will be decriminalized in B.C., starting next year. Adults found with certain illicit drugs in B.C. will not be charged or arrested, and instead will be offered supports.
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the province won't be following suit.
“Our focus is on providing support for individuals who are addicted to drugs and then trying to stem the flow of drugs,” said Goertzen.
At Morberg House in Winnipeg, people like Nathan Ertel are there to recover from drug addiction. Like others at the recovery facility, Ertel has spent time behind bars.
“I did 16 months, and then 18 months back to back,” said Ertel.
He and fellow Morberg House resident Shawn Thomas said being at the facility is better for their recovery than sitting in a cell for their drug-related crimes.
“It gives you a better structure for what you want to do in life,” said Ertel.
“Being in jail you don’t really learn anything, you basically learn new skills and how to be a better criminal,” said Thomas.
Last month Winnipeg City Council passed a motion that included support for decriminalization. The councillor behind the move, Sherri Rollins, is disappointed by the province’s decision.
“The drug poisoning crisis’ that are impacting the city streets all across Manitoba is that big,” said Rollins.
Morberg House Executive Director Marion Willis said governments should decriminalize simple possession of drugs. But she notes it can only be useful if enough long-term recovery programs and supports are in place, which Manitoba is lacking.
“We do have this very fragmented landscape of services out there but again there is no strategy,” said Willis.
On its website, the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police supports decriminalization. It said this approach recognizes addiction is not a crime, it is a public health issue.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 killed in shooting at medical building: Tulsa police
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the counts the Depp-Heard jurors considered
The Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Amber Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she'd done so with 'actual malice' -- a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Treeless prairie' to 'Tree City of the World': City of Regina gives away 1000 seedlings in honour of Arbor Day
The City of Regina was giving away tree seedlings to celebrate being named a “Tree City of the World” by the United Nations for a third year in a row.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
Saskatoon
-
4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man with homicide in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introduced
Matthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Family undertakes 100-km 'healing' walk to bring their late mother home to Birch Island
The family of Linda Mae Toulouse is bringing the Whitefish River First Nation woman home. Toulouse had been the victim of a violent crime.
-
Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame
Michele Belanger of Timmins had a 41-year career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Basketball program. She's being inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.
-
Temiskaming OPP charge two people from Hamilton with attempted murder
An investigation by Temiskaming OPP into a stolen vehicle in Harley Township Tuesday has led to charges against a 32-year man and 25-year-old woman from Hamilton police said in a release.
Edmonton
-
'Mike lost his leg': Anger, sadness after injured motorcyclist left in ditch near Edmonton
A group of strangers brought together by a horrific crash on the outskirts of Edmonton is struggling to feel great about the state of humanity after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist alone and severely injured in a ditch.
-
Oilers hoping for another Game 2 response against Avs: 'We know we can be better'
Jay Woodcroft stood at the microphone after a Game 1 setback against the Los Angeles Kings and vowed his team would respond. The Edmonton Oilers interim head coach did the same following a chaotic defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames to open the second round.
-
Alberta accepts bid for private hip-knee surgical clinic on First Nation land
The Alberta government has approved a bid by the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton to build a private clinic to perform thousands of publicly covered hip and knee surgeries.
Toronto
-
Displaced Ukrainian family in Toronto on the verge of homelessness
A Ukrainian family forced to immigrate to Canada in late May is desperately searching for housing in Toronto as their free hotel accommodations are set to end Friday.
-
Ford widens lead, gap narrows between Liberals and NDP in final poll
Doug Ford appears to have widened his lead over the Liberals to the widest point in the campaign, a new poll suggests as voters head to the polls on Thursday.
-
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Calgary
-
Child abduction reported in Strathmore, Alta.
Strathmore RCMP is investigating a reported child abduction in the southern Alberta town.
-
Alberta accepts bid for private hip-knee surgical clinic on First Nation land
The Alberta government has approved a bid by the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton to build a private clinic to perform thousands of publicly covered hip and knee surgeries.
-
Long-time Calgary police officer and fire investigator in coma after boating incident in Florida
A 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service — with seven of those years spent with the arson unit — is in a Florida hospital, after being injured in a diving accident on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Quebec health ministry confirms 52 cases of monkeypox
The number of monkeypox cases in Quebec has more than doubled since last week, according to figures released Wednesday.
-
Roadwork, detours in Montreal this summer expected to be worse than last year
The city and Ministry of Transportation announced a long list of major road work set to roll out this summer. Last year, there were 60 major construction sites. This year, there are 85.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard Wednesday how police education in Finland far exceeds RCMP levels -- as experts call for major reforms to RCMP training.
-
New Brunswick is latest Atlantic province to roll out inflation relief
New Brunswick became the latest Atlantic province to roll out an aid program targeting the rising cost of living with a $13.2-million package announced Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'Our customers are speaking with their wallets': Sales spike at Cambridge gun store following handgun freeze
Handgun sales have shot up in the days following the federal government’s announcement that it will freeze the sale and import of handguns in Canada.
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its license.
-
Baby falcons banded, given a clean bill of health
Wednesday was a big day for our feathered friends nesting above the CTV Kitchener studio.
Vancouver
-
Tense videos show man with knife, pruning saw rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a suspect armed with a knife and pruning saw rampaging at a Vancouver gas station, where authorities confirm a man was stabbed Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. home designed by world-renowned architect sold instead of being torn down
In what realtors describe as a precedent-setting sale, a high-value heritage home in West Vancouver "beat the wrecking ball."
-
Thousands of years of history vs. 100: Fate of Vancouver heritage building at redevelopment site undecided
The fate of a 110-year-old building hangs in the balance as the quest to find a new home and fund the move becomes seemingly harder to achieve.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigate after boy, 11, suffers concussion after being struck by car in Colwood, B.C.
RCMP are investigating after a child was struck by an SUV while exiting a school bus at a marked crosswalk at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.
-
More than 900 art pieces returned after massive seizure at Oak Bay, B.C., gallery
Police say hundreds of pieces of artwork have been returned to their rightful owners after Saanich police seized more than 1,000 works from a gallery in Oak Bay, B.C.
-
New primary health-care centre opens on West Shore
A new primary care health centre opened in Colwood, B.C., on Wednesday, serving patients in the West Shore communities of Colwood, Langford, Highlands and Metchosin.