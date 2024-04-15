WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba offers $300 rebate for security upgrades at homes and small businesses

    Home Security Gadgets
    Share

    Manitobans will soon be able to apply for rebates for security upgrades at their homes and small businesses.

    The $300 rebate, announced in the recent provincial budget, will be available for items including security cameras, motion detectors and reinforced doors.

    Ongoing subscriptions or monthly fees for alarm systems are not eligible.

    Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says people will be able to apply for the rebate starting in June, and it will cover equipment purchased as far back as last September.

    People with multiple homes or business locations will only be eligible to apply for equipment at one place.

    Wiebe says crime and security were top issues in the provincial election campaign last year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Israel's War Cabinet convenes to determine next steps after Iran attack

    Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News