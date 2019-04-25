

CTV Winnipeg





Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen said on Thursday that Manitoba patients who need CT scans can expect improved access to health services and reduced wait times for the diagnostic test due to a new outpatient centre.

The Misericordia Health Centre is opening a new Diagnostic Imaging Outpatient Centre.

The Manitoba government will be funding $94,000 annually towards the service, which will enable 4,766 additional scans each year.

“By streamlining the referral service available to Manitoba patients, we are confident this new center will help ease some of the demand for diagnostic services,” said Petr Kresta, COO of diagnostic services and shared health, in a news release.

The new centre contributes to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s ongoing efforts to decrease emergency department turnaround times and the length of stay for patients.

“The initiative will increase access for patients requiring less-urgent CT scans and supports our commitment to ensuring patients are able to access care in the most appropriate setting,” WRHA chief health operations officer Gina Trinidad said in the release.

The Diagnostic Imaging Outpatient Centre is open to patients for appointments and walk-in services from Mondays to Fridays at 8 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays at 8:30 am to 3:30pm.