Manitoba parents, experts call for change over Hockey Canada scandal
There are calls for change from Manitoba hockey parents following a sexual assault scandal involving Hockey Canada.
A portion of the fees parents pay for their kids to play hockey were used to settle sexual assault and abuse claims and while the organization is now committing to make changes - many feel a major overhaul is needed to remove deeply-rooted problems in the sport.
“I find that especially with elite athletes, a lot of things just get pushed under the rug and that’s not a message any youth should be taught,” said Christine Golding, whose 12-year-old daughter is a goalie who’s played AA hockey.
Hockey Canada’s response to the allegation has been the focus of parliamentary hearings this week in Ottawa, hearings, where some politicians called on Hockey Canada’s CEO to resign over a scandal Winnipeg hockey parent Krissy Cress, called shameful and disgusting.
“Everybody’s disgusted,” Cress said. “I can’t think of one person who isn’t.”
Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit in May filed by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight former Canadian Hockey League players following a Hockey Canada event in London in June 2018.
It then came to light the organization uses a little-known fund maintained through a portion of the player registration fees it collects from parents and participants across the country to settle sexual assault and sexual abuse claims.
“That was quite shocking,” Cress said. “I would like to not pay the $25 fee towards the registration.”
Former Olympian and University of Winnipeg professor emerita, Sandra Kirby, researches sexual harassment and abuse in sport and said parents are right to be concerned.
“Hockey takes you then hangs onto you for dear life,” Kirby said. “It wants you to play with your team but also do spring camps and summer camps as if you’re on the path to the NHL.”
Kirby was one of 28 experts to sign a letter to Canada’s sport minister and members of parliament outlining ways to address the sexual violence and misogyny they argue is deeply rooted in men’s hockey.
She said participants are often shaped by the game from a young age in what can be a highly-sexualized culture and one with a win at all costs mentality.
“It’s a culture threaded through with sexual innuendo and streaks of violence which are relatively encouraged by the whole culture of hockey so the whole thing needs to change,” Kirby said.
Hockey Canada has already said it’ll stop using the fund participants pay into to settle sexual assault claims, but Golding has seen little else to convince her that meaningful change will be made.
“They should be taught at a young age that what they’re doing is wrong and they shouldn’t be doing that but when they make mistakes there should be consequences,” Golding said.
The allegations in the 2018 sexual assault claim have not been tested in court.
Hockey Canada and London police have both reopened investigations into the matter since the case was settled.
Hockey Canada’s CEO Scott Smith said he believes he’s the right person to lead Hockey Canada to a new place but some have said they’re not convinced enough is being promised under his leadership to restore people’s confidence in the organization.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will skip upcoming debate
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will not be attending next week’s mandatory debate.
Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Australian flat
Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in 'unusual' circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.
Testing people hours before an event can reduce COVID-19 transmission: study
Testing individuals hours before attending a social event can nearly half COVID-19 transmission rates, a new study by the Yale School of Public Health epidemiologists has found.
Regina
-
Sask. arranges second flight to bring displaced Ukrainians to Regina
The same aircraft that brought displaced Ukrainians to Regina earlier this month is about to make a return flight carrying more people fleeing the Russian invasion.
-
'Let's develop it and see what happens': Sask. gem celebrates 10 year anniversary
While driving by on Highway 49, Stenen, Sask. isn’t visible to the naked eye, and may not look like much to those visiting the community — but inside the village lies a true Saskatchewan gem: Rawhides.
-
Riders shake up O-line again ahead of Lions matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released their depth chart Thursday ahead of this week’s game against the B.C. Lions. Logan Ferland will start at centre for the first time with Cody Fajardo at quarterback.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a safety concern': Saskatoon neighbourhood may lose one of only two ways to reach it
Residents of Montgomery Place are asking the City of Saskatoon for public consultation on a project that they say could hinder access to their community.
-
Saskatoon police help bust auto theft ring involving hundreds of vehicles
Saskatoon police played a key role in an auto theft investigation involving hundreds of vehicles worth millions of dollars.
-
'We have to remain hopeful': Walk held in honour of missing Saskatoon woman and son
Dozens of people took part in a walk to honour Dawn Walker and Vincent Jansen on Thursday morning, a mother and son who were reported missing on Sunday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Young actors in North Bay ready for the spotlight
For two weeks, the cast and crew of Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in North Bay have been rehearsing for opening night.
-
Hope Algoma aims to eliminate HIV stigma
Karrie Howden knows all too well what the stigma surrounding HIV is all about.
-
Walking tour of historic Timmins theatre buildings offered this summer
In the 1930s and 1940s, Timmins community builder Leo Mascioli built some of his Empire Theatres -- and the buildings still stand today.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to gay, bisexual, queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to gay, bisexual and queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Serious electric shock injury at east Edmonton business under investigation: OHS
A man was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a workplace injury Thursday afternoon in east Edmonton.
-
Stingers' success built from strong Edmonton basketball connections
As the back-to-back defending league champions Edmonton Stingers secured a playoff berth again this year, part of the team's success comes from its local roots.
Toronto
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Woman admitted to Toronto ICU for more than 300 days cleared to go home
After 340 days on a ventilator in intensive care at Humber River Hospital, 27-year-old Nicole Pampena was finally discharged Wednesday.
Calgary
-
COVID-free club: How have some people avoided infection while others have caught COVID-19 several times?
Angie Gerwal and her son Armann have more than a last time in common - they're also among a shrinking group of people who still haven't contracted COVID-19
-
Dog to be euthanized in mauling death of Betty Williams
The owners of three pit bulls who killed an elderly Calgary woman last month have surrendered one of the dogs to be euthanized.
-
Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposal
Farmers are fuming over a potential federal government plan to cut back on the amount of nitrogen Canada emits.
Montreal
-
'Something hit the house': Beaconsfield, Que. home catches fire during powerful storm
A house in Beaconsfield, Que. caught on fire Thursday during a powerful storm in the Montreal region, with 60 firefighters and 19 vehicles deployed to battle the blaze.
-
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
-
B'nai Brith funding lawsuit against McGill University over 'anti-Israel referendums'
A national Jewish rights organization says it is funding a McGill University student's lawsuit against his school over what it says are "repeated anti-Israel referendums."
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Atlantic
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies
Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
-
N.S. opposition parties continue to grill Houston government on cost of living crisis
The rising cost costs of everyday staples, like food and fuel, are making it hard for Nova Scotians to make ends meet.
Kitchener
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
-
UW study points to burnout problems among esport players
A University of Waterloo study warns esports players could burn out, given there are currently no official training regulations. According to this study, some players are practicing 12-14 hours a day, 6 days a week.
Vancouver
-
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
-
Refugee with full ride UBC scholarship killed in Burnaby crash
Tributes are pouring in for two teens who lost their lives when a vehicle fleeing police collided with them.
-
Expect long weekend delays on the Coquihalla Highway to B.C. Interior
It's been eight months since an unprecedented atmospheric river washed away sections of the Coquihalla Highway connecting Metro Vancouver to the B.C. Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found in water off Colwood, B.C., prompts police and coroner response
Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have closed a section of beach in Colwood, B.C., for an investigation Thursday.
-
Loaded shotgun found during Victoria road-rage investigation
A Victoria driver was arrested and later released after police found a loaded shotgun during a road-rage investigation early Thursday morning.
-
'Slap in the face': Salt Spring Island groups want B.C. speculation tax added to community
A coalition of Salt Spring Island community groups and businesses is calling on the B.C. government to add the community to its speculation and vacancy tax program.