Manitoba party leaders square off in 90-minute radio debate
The leaders of Manitoba's three major political parties say they're not in favour of including mandatory addiction treatment in their platforms ahead of the Oct. 3 election.
It was one of the issues leaders of the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats discussed during a 90-minute radio debate on CJOB, where mental health, labour shortages and health care were also front and centre.
Alberta's United Conservative government has been considering introducing a law that would allow a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer to petition a judge to issue a treatment order, which advocates in the field have pushed against.
Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says her party is looking at a preventive model and doesn't support sending drug users to treatment without their consent.
New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew says supervised consumption sites, something the PCs have long opposed, should be considered and added another focus should be on ensuring job security for those who leave treatment instead of forcing them to go.
Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says involuntary drug treatment doesn't work in the long run.
The leaders made their first appearance together on the provincial election campaign last week during a forum hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, and there is to be a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce debate Wednesday followed by a televised leaders debate Thursday evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet Freeland, Champagne in Ottawa
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Ontario youth hospital visits for self-harm higher than expected during COVID-19: study
The rate of hospital visits for self-harm was greater than expected for Ontario youth during the first two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Men nearly mauled trying to rescue massive, stranded shark
Incredible video shows a group of men on a Florida beach dragging a stranded shark back into the ocean.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida delays openings
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care centre where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
A taped package containing several thousand dollars worth of fentanyl was discovered inside the New York City day care centre where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose last week, according to a court filing.
American forward Taylor Heise taken first overall at inaugural PWHL draft
Minnesota has selected American forward Taylor Heise with the first overall pick of the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft.
Regina
-
19-year-old charged with first-degree murder following weekend homicide, Regina police say
A 19-year-old man is facing five charges including first-degree murder following the death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend that marks Regina's sixth homicide of 2023, Regina police said.
-
Officers warned about harassment before former Sask. police chief's exit: memo
Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show.
-
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet Freeland, Champagne in Ottawa
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
Saskatoon
-
Officers warned about harassment before former Sask. police chief's exit: memo
Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show.
-
Saskatoon parents concerned with over-crowded buses during back-to-school rush
Amanda Spenst is getting all too accustomed to a morning phone call from her son asking her to drive him to school.
-
'Open drug use is rampant,' Saskatoon community support officers say
Saskatoon’s community support officers say they responded to record numbers of calls over the summer, with services to help those struggling with addictions and mental health issues only dwindling.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury
A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.
-
Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17
Two people have died and two others are in hospital after a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17 in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning, police say.
-
Major natural gas leak closes several streets in downtown Sudbury
A major gas leak on Durham Street has closed several streets in downtown Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
-
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash north of Edmonton
A 46-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a northern Alberta highway.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Toronto
-
Teen girl stabbed inside Whitby school, 14-year-old suspect taken into custody at scene
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing inside a Whitby school over the lunch hour on Monday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario announces $42M to help house asylum seekers, including $26.4M for Toronto
The Ontario government says it will be providing Toronto with $26.4 million to provide urgent assistance to asylum-seekers as part of a $42 million fund to support communities across the province to do the same.
-
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed 'numerous times' in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Calgary
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
-
Undo Line 5 shutdown order, federal government's filing urges U.S. appeals court
Ottawa is urging a U.S. appeals court to reverse a Wisconsin judge's order that threatens to shut down the Line 5 cross-border pipeline by June 2026.
-
Calgary hosts global oil-producing nations at 24th World Petroleum Congress
Hundreds of executives and government officials from oil-producing nations around the world are gathering in Calgary this week, against the backdrop of growing global pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Montreal
-
Montreal playwright David Fennario has died
Montreal playwright David Fennario has died, his family has confirmed. Best known for the 1979 play Balconville, Fennario died Saturday at noon at the Montreal General Hospital.
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in long-term care homes begins in Quebec
A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic's first two waves.
Ottawa
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
-
Ottawa police investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours
Ottawa police are investigating three reported shootings in 12 hours.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash northeast of Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision over the weekend northeast of Kingston.
Atlantic
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
-
Thousands still without power in Nova Scotia following post-tropical storm Lee
Nova Scotia's electric utility worked on Monday to restore outages affecting thousands of customers after post-tropical storm Lee blew through the Maritimes over the weekend, knocking down trees and power lines.
Kitchener
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
-
Police find two suspect vehicles in murder investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the homicide of a Kitchener man four years ago.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has cancelled its upcoming season, citing financial challenges.
Vancouver
-
Man charged after alleged home invasion, hit-and-run crashes in Surrey and Delta
Charges have been approved against a man who allegedly crashed into multiple cars while fleeing the scene of a violent home invasion Saturday night, sending three people to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries.
-
B.C. reveals more details of pilot program to incentivize secondary suites
The B.C. government has revealed more details of a plan to incentivize homeowners to build secondary suites on their properties as the province continues to grapple with the housing crisis.
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
Vancouver Island
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
-
Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says
Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.
-
B.C. reveals more details of pilot program to incentivize secondary suites
The B.C. government has revealed more details of a plan to incentivize homeowners to build secondary suites on their properties as the province continues to grapple with the housing crisis.