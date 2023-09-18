Manitoba party leaders square off in 90-minute radio debate this morning

Voters in Manitoba can listen to party leaders go head-to-head-to-head this morning in a radio debate.

The leaders of the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and NDP are scheduled to be on CJOB for a 90-minute, commercial-free debate beginning at 10 a.m. local time.

The leaders made their first appearance together on the provincial election campaign last week during a forum hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association, and there will be a televised leaders debate Thursday evening.

Following this morning's radio debate, PC Leader Heather Stefanson will make a campaign announcement at 1 p.m. at Quest Health Clinic in Winnipeg.

Kirkfield Park PC candidate Kevin Klein and fellow PC candidate Rochelle Squires, who's running in Riel, will also make a campaign announcement at 9 a.m. at Grant's Old Mill Park on Portage Avenue in the capital city.

The election will be held Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023