WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has passed 500 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as the province announced nine new fatalities on Tuesday.

The death toll is now 508.

Seven of the deaths are from the Winnipeg region, including two men in their 70s, one linked to the Saul and Claribel Sinkin Centre, two men in their 80s, one woman in her 80s connected to the outbreak at the Mark manor Care Home, a woman in her 90s from the Charleswood Care Centre and a man in his 90s from the Holy Family Personal Care Home.

The other two deaths are women in their 90s, one from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region linked to the Kin Place outbreak and the other is from the Prairie Mountain Health Region connected to the Fairview Home outbreak.

Manitoba also added 272 new cases, pushing the total to 21,535 since early March.

Of the new cases, 130 are from the Winnipeg area, 53 from the Northern Health Region, 49 from the Prairie Health Region, 25 from the Southern Health Region and 15 from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There are currently 5,762 active cases and 15,265 people have recovered from the disease.

Manitoba hospitals have 311 people with COVID-19, 44 of whom are in intensive care.

The test positivity rate in Manitoba sits at 14.2 per cent and it has a dropped in Winnipeg as it sits at 13.4 per cent.

On Monday, 1,561 tests were performed, bringing the total to 392,078 since early February.