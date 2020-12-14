WINNIPEG -- The province has reported nine more deaths related to COVID-19, inching the total number of deaths closer to 500.

On Monday, provincial health officials said the most recent deaths were reported as of Monday morning, ranging from people in their 40s to people in their 90s. All but one of them were in the Winnipeg region, with the majority connected to personal care home outbreaks.

More information about these deaths can be found at the bottom of this article.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 499.

The province also reported 241 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 21,264.

The current five-day test positivity rate in the province is 13.6 per cent.

Most of these cases were reported in the Winnipeg health region, which had 158 new cases on Monday and a test positivity rate of 13 per cent.

The other cases reported on Monday include:

10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

23 cases in the Northern health region;

12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

38 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

More than 14,900 people have recovered from the virus in Manitoba, with active cases reported to be 5,791.

As of Monday morning, 303 people were in hospital, including 39 people in intensive care due to COVID-19. This data does not include the hospitalization for the Prairie Mountain Health region or ICU admissions at the Brandon Regional Health Centre. The province said this information was not available Monday due to technical issues but will be updated on Tuesday.

There were 2,133 tests completed in Manitoba on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February to 390,503.

This comes the day after the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Canada. Manitoba is planning to have an immunization clinic up and running by Wednesday.

The province said at this time, the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is "very limited" with enough doses for 900 people. The province said only front-line health providers will be eligible for this first round of vaccinations.

More details about the nine deaths reported on Monday include:

A man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg region;

A woman in her 80s, and two women in their 90s, whose deaths have been linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;

A woman in her 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Personal Care Home in Winnipeg;

A man in his 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Fred Douglas Lodge in Winnipeg; and

A woman in her 90s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home in the Southern Health region.

This is a developing story. More to come.