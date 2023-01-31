Manitoba physician honoured for work curbing COVID spread in Indigenous communities

A Manitoba doctor has been honoured for her work to curb COVID-19’s spread in First Nations communities during the many months and years of the pandemic.

Doctor Marcia Anderson was honoured by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) at a special ceremony Tuesday.

Anderson was praised for her work as the public health lead for the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Response Team, leading an effort to stop the virus’ spread in remote and northern communities.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for doing the work that you are able to do, to be able to create those tables, and for the province to follow what you did,” AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said in a speech.

The Cree-Anishinaabe physician grew up in the North End of Winnipeg, before graduating from the University of Manitoba Max Rady College of Medicine.

During the pandemic, she played a pivotal role in the province’s COVID-19 response, leveraging data to show the disproportionate impact COVID-19 had on black, Indigenous and racialized communities.

She was also named physician of the year by Doctors Manitoba in 2022, citing her work influencing provincial policy to approve earlier access to vaccinations and targeted outreach initiatives to encourage vaccine uptake.

She is currently a medical officer of health for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Alongside Anderson, AMC honoured Melanie McKinnon, executive director of Ongomiizwin Health Services and Head of the Indigenous Institute of Health and Healing, and Leona Star and Ardell Cochrane with First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba.