WINNIPEG -- The provincial government is planning to have all Manitoba students back in the classroom full-time when school starts back up in the fall.

On Thursday, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said the province's goal is to have all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students return to in-class learning full-time on Sept. 7.

"We have asked school divisions to plan for various scenarios," Cullen said, adding that the province will work with the school divisions over the summer.

Cullen said the province has set aside $5 million for a remote learning support centre for the students who are medically required to not return to in-class learning.

Cullen said final decisions about what measures will be in place will be announced in August.

This is a developing story. More details to come.