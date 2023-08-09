Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man dies while in custody

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in police custody.

The incident began on Monday around 1 p.m. when the Winnipeg Police Service went to the intersection of Kinbrace Bay and McLeod Avenue in response to 911 calls regarding a man with a weapon who was behaving erratically.

The man then went into a house in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue, where police then took him into custody.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), officers were concerned for the man’s health and well-being so they requested medical assistance from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). While waiting for the WFPS, the man became unresponsive. He was then taken to the Health Sciences Centre in critical conditional where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU is now investigating this in-custody death. Since this incident involves a fatality, the watchdog will make a request to the Manitoba Police Commission for a civilian monitor.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information or video footage is asked to contact 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues. No other information will be provided at this time.