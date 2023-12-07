WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba police watchdog investigating allegation of fabricated evidence

    Brandon police

    Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an allegation that the Brandon Police Service fabricated evidence.

    In a Wednesday news release, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Brandon police notified the watchdog of the accusation on Dec. 1.

    According to the IIU, a man who was involved in a February 2021 arrest made the complaint on Oct. 14, alleging that officers fabricated information. The watchdog said the man claims that officers fabricated evidence and falsified information by including inaccurate information in their notes and reports.

    The IIU notes that fabricating evidence is an offence under the Police Services Act and an investigation is mandatory.

    The investigation is ongoing.

