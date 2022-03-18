Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son’s hockey game

Manitoba’s premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death.

“I mean, I’m never going to apologize for celebrating my son and my family, but the timing of it was off,” Premier Heather Stefanson said on Friday.

“Obviously, I apologize for that.”

Stefanson said in that moment, she was “very proud” of her son and that’s what she was thinking about in the moment.