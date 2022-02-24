Manitoba premier pledges support to Ukraine; condemns Russia

Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson is sending her support to Ukraine after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on the country.

The premier said in a Thursday news release that Russia sending troops to eastern Ukraine is a violation of Ukraine’s territory and sovereignty.

"Manitoba is home to thousands of citizens of Ukrainian descent who have watched Russia's buildup of military forces in the region and repeated threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine," she said.

"It is unacceptable behaviour and I thoroughly condemn those actions."

Stefanson added that Ukrainian Manitobans must be constantly worried by Russia’s actions.

"It is hard to imagine how difficult watching the news must be for so many Manitobans who have loved ones in Ukraine," said Stefanson.

"I share your concerns and Manitoba will support the federal government in everything it can to pressure Russia to end its aggression and restore peace in the region."