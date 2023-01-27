Manitoba premier reveals $850 million spending package
The Manitoba government is outlining how it’s spending $850 million on health-care, inflationary relief, and municipal wastewater projects.
Most of the funding has been previously announced, including $200 million for inflation relief cheques unveiled Thursday.
The money is being used for health, including funding for hospitals and Pharmacare costs.
There is also a breakdown of costs related to settling Ukrainians.
Nine municipal water and sewer projects are part of the package including $40 million for Centreport.
Premier Heather Stefanson and Mayor Scott Gillingham have a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story.
