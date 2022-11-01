Manitoba premier says meeting with Alberta over Churchill port not a priority

Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith wants to meet with Manitoba and Saskatchewan officials to discuss shipping oil through Churchill to Europe, but Premier Heather Stefanson said there are bigger priorities for Manitoba.

“I will tell you there are more pressing things for us to be dealing with right now,” Stefanson said on Monday.

Amid the food and energy shortage caused by the war in Ukraine, Smith wants to expand the Port of Churchill without federal help.

Stefanson confirmed she has received a letter from Danielle Smith requesting a meeting about Churchill, but said the issue is not a priority for Manitoba.

“Affordability is a priority for us,” she said. “Making sure people are getting the health-care they need when they need it. Making sure people are getting the shelter that they need when they need it and that they’re not left on the street. So, these are the things that will continue to be our focus over the course of the next little while."

Stefanson said the province will deal with Smith’s letter in “due course.” She noted discussions about the port may take place at a later time.

“I think what we’re seeing could be a very significant energy challenge over in Europe with what’s happening right now with the unjust war in Ukraine. There’s going to be some significant challenges when it comes to energy over there,” she said.