Manitoba premier to provide update on government mandate
Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 8:42AM CST
Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media on August 7, 2020.
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to hold a news conference regarding the provincial government's mandate.
The premier will speak at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
The event comes one day after students returned to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The legislature is currently scheduled to sit again in October. Last month, the Manitoba NDP called for the Progressive Conservatives to recall the legislature in September.
This is a developing story. More details to come.