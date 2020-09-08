WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

With the new cases, Manitoba has had 1,349 since early March.

Of the new cases, one is in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two cases are in the Southern Health Region, and eight cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are 393 active cases of COVID-19 and 940 people have recovered.

There are currently 13 people hospitalized and three people are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

On Monday, 1,219 tests were completed, bringing the total to 148,537 since early February.

CASES AT CARE HOMES

Roussin said the COVID outbreak at the Bethesda Place care home remains at 13, while the Assiniboine Centre is now at 10 cases. Of the cases, three cases involve staff, and seven involve patients.

Fairview Care Home has three cases, all of which are staff members.

Rideau Place has two staff members who have COVID-19.

Beacon Hill Lodge has two cases, both among staff members.

Concordia Care Home and Donwood Group Elderly Persons Housing both have one case each. The case in Concordia involves a staff member, while a resident at Donwood has COVID-19.