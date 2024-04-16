Manitoba Progressive Conservatives to elect new leader in April 2025
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are to select a new leader on April 26 of next year.
The party is to choose a replacement for former premier Heather Stefanson, who stepped down earlier this year.
Wayne Ewasko has been serving as interim leader of the Tories, who have been in Opposition since losing the 2023 provincial election.
The Tories recently changed their rules for selecting leaders.
Instead of a strict one-member, one-vote system, the party has adopted a points system that caps the influence of constituencies with large membership numbers.
Party rules also now allow for online voting as well as mail-in ballots, although the final decision rests with a committee that will lay down detailed rules for the contest.
BREAKING
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Proposed class-action lawsuit against Shoppers Drug Mart alleges 'unsafe and unethical corporate practices'
Shoppers Drug Mart is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit by current and former franchise owners at the retail chain who allege parent company Loblaw engaged in corporate practices that placed them in an “irredeemable conflict of interest” and put patient care at risk.
Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams
Lululemon says it is combining function and fashion in its first-ever summer kit for Canada's Olympians and Paralympians.
Outdated cancer screening guidelines jeopardizing early detection, doctors say
A group of doctors say Canadian cancer screening guidelines set by a national task force are out-of-date and putting people at risk because their cancers aren't detected early enough.
Canada's health-care crisis was 'decades in the making,' says CMA
The strain placed on Canadian health care during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and the top official of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is warning that improving the system will be a 'slow process' requiring sustained investment.
'I just started crying': Blue Jays player signs jersey for man in hospital
An Ontario woman says she never expected to be gifted a Blue Jays jersey for her ailing husband when she sat alone at the team’s home opener next to a couple of kind strangers.
Mussolini's wartime bunker opens to the public in Rome
After its last closure in 2021, it has now reopened for guided tours of the air raid shelter and the bunker. The complex now includes a multimedia exhibition about Rome during World War II, air raid systems for civilians, and the series of 51 Allied bombings that pummeled the city between July 1943 and May 1944.
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
Winter returning to Sask. with snow, gusty winds and dangerous road conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
'Puppet show': Saskatchewan finance minister apologizes for text to Speaker
Saskatchewan's finance minister was ordered to apologize after she sent the Speaker a text accusing him of letting the legislature devolve into an 'Opposition puppet show' on Monday.
Not just flat: What tourism means to Saskatchewan
In Saskatchewan tourism generates over $2.4 billion in yearly spending and employs close to 71,000 people.
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
Saskatoon Muslim community mourns teen killed in high-speed crash
Friends are raising money for the grieving family of a 16-year-old Saskatoon boy who was killed in a high-speed crash that injured two other teens on Sunday morning.
Winter returning to Sask. with snow, gusty winds and dangerous road conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
Ice District watch parties return for Oilers playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back watch parties inside and outside Rogers Place when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in the coming days.
Tamarack Valley shuts Alberta output after gas plant fire
Canada's Tamarack Valley Energy TVE.TO has temporarily shut production of about 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) following a fire at a Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO gas plant in Alberta, the companies said on Monday.
Kevin Hart to headline Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton this summer, organizers announced Tuesday.
Jurors hear closing arguments in trial for three men charged in Coutts blockade
A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.
Calgary police catch driver travelling more than 100 km/h over the speed limit
Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.
Calgary snowfall leads to postponing of some street sweeping
The City of Calgary announced Tuesday that some residential street sweeping operations have been postponed thanks to a dump of spring snow.
BREAKING
Proposed class-action lawsuit against Shoppers Drug Mart alleges 'unsafe and unethical corporate practices'
Shoppers Drug Mart is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit by current and former franchise owners at the retail chain who allege parent company Loblaw engaged in corporate practices that placed them in an “irredeemable conflict of interest” and put patient care at risk.
Gravy delivered to Ontario legislature sparks police investigation
A suspicious package delivered to Queen’s Park on Tuesday was determined to be a package of powdered gravy following a police investigation.
Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Ottawa to host Ironman Triathlon in 2025
The city of Ottawa will be hosting the 2025 Ironman Canada Triathlon in 2025. The event will take athletes on a tour of the capital via the Ottawa River parkways and the Rideau Canal.
Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
Quebec court approves class action alleging opioid makers misled users about risks
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against 16 pharmaceutical companies that are alleged to have misled consumers about the efficacy and dangers of opioid medications.
Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
NHL clears Canadiens defenceman Logan Mailloux ahead of season finale
The NHL says it has cleared Logan Mailloux for participation after the Montreal Canadiens recalled the defenceman Monday night ahead of their regular-season finale Tuesday.
Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes
An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man's 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city's downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Downtown Vancouver shooting victim was not 'intended target,' police say
A man who was shot in the face in downtown Vancouver earlier this month was an innocent bystander, according to an update from authorities.
Charges possible for 3 officers after fatal Abbotsford police pursuit, IIO says
Three police officers may face charges in connection to an August 2022 pursuit in Abbotsford that ended with two people dead, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Tuesday.
Burnaby man charged with murder in South Vancouver stabbing
Vancouver police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the targeted killing of a 49-year-old woman in South Vancouver.
Planning next bid to rescue B.C. orca calf will take 'few days': Fisheries Department
The Department of Fisheries says planning for a new attempt to rescue an orca calf trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon will be finalized in the next few days but no date has been set.
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
From $60M to $215M: A brief history of Sudbury's efforts to build a new arena
As city council in Sudbury prepares to debate – again! -- the future of Sudbury Arena, here’s a quick look back at how residents got here.
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
Apartment fire linked to battery-operated vacuum cleaner
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery inside a vacuum cleaner sparked a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Gravenhurst.
Woman plans for vacation and a new home after winning $1M lottery prize
A woman from Alliston will take home a $1 million lottery prize after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order on the March 6 draw.
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
Policing costs for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Waterloo increased by $51,000
Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.
Brantford police looking for pickpocket suspects
Brantford police are investigating a series of personal thefts and are seeking information from the public to identify the people responsible.
'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
As 'bright as the sun': Students describe house fire near Fanshawe College
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
