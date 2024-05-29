Manitoba promises new money for Winnipeg police to target retail theft, other issues

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is promising new money for Winnipeg police to combat rising fears over retail theft and other issues.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the province will fund overtime for four police units to target "hot spots" such as retail stores, restaurants and community organizations including churches.

Wiebe was unable to provide a dollar amount or specify how many hours of overtime the province will fund and said details will be worked out with the police force.

Winnipeg has seen a series of high-profile incidents at retail outlets in recent weeks, including a case where three workers at a grocery store were assaulted and injured.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says there have been too many violent incidents and he welcomes the province's response.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say the extra money for overtime won't go far in addressing the issue because police officers are already working a lot and more overtime will simply risk stress and burnout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024