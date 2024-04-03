WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba property managers group says rebate changes could lead to higher costs

    WINNIPEG -

    A Manitoba property managers group says it may face increased costs and have to raise rents under changes included in the provincial budget.

    The budget eliminates rebates of the education tax on residential and commercial properties, starting next year.

    The rebates will be replaced with tax credits available to homeowners who own their residence.

    The Professional Property Managers Association says it's seeking information on what help, if any, may be available to owners of rental units.

    The group says the rebates that are being eliminated are worth hundreds of dollars a month for many rental units.

    Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the government is going to bring forward a new model for education funding for next year that will include measures to help small businesses that own properties.

    He would not provide details or say what the cut-off line will be on what is considered a small business.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024

