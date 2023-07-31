Manitoba providing disaster financial assistance for those impacted by spring flooding

The Red River swells its banks in May 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Red River swells its banks in May 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island