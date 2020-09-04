WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will be able to go to provincial parks for free over the Labour Day long weekend.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard made the announcement on Thursday, adding that free park entry weekends give Manitobans the chance to visit provincial parks and enjoy nature.

“These days, when we are all staying a little closer to home, it’s great to explore Manitoba and see all that our provincial parks have to offer,” she said in a news release.

From Friday, Sept. 4 until Monday, Sept. 7, residents will not need park vehicle permits at provincial parks, but regular camping fees will still be in place.

The province is reminding people to practice physical distancing and sanitize their hands frequently when visiting the parks.

Though a travel restriction to northern Manitoba is in effect, there are exceptions for travelling directly to a campground or lodge. The province asks anyone travelling to the north to limit stops to just the necessities.

The Manitoba government is also reminding anyone visiting a park to pack out everything they packed in; keep dogs on leashes and clean up after pets; avoid busy trails and beaches; and stay alert and secure any attractants, including food, toiletries and trash.