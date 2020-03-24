WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s chief public health officer confirmed some COVID-19 tests have been compromised, and new tests have been ordered.

Dr. Brent Roussin confirmed the news during Tuesday morning’s news conference, noting the samples were from the Fort Garry Testing site.

“Less than 10 specimens did have some leakage in transit,” he said. “The typical approach to this, the policy is that if there is any leakage detected on a specimen upon receipt at the lab, due to safety factors, they don’t process it, they then just re-collect it.”

Roussin said those individuals who provided those samples are being contacted for new tests.

“That’s what I’m aware of, that they’ve contacted those individuals to repeat the test,” he said.

There are currently 21 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

A total of 12 community screening sites have opened in Manitoba, including a new site in Winkler.

Addresses of the sites can be found here.

Manitobans are reminded they need to be referred to the site for screening before arriving at one. They can Health Links at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened.