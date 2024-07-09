WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation

    The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.

    On Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the RCMP is set to provide details on the investigation at the police headquarters in Winnipeg. A number of RCMP officers, as well as the mayor of Portage la Prairie will be in attendance.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

