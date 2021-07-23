WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba RCMP officer suffered a broken bone during the arrest of a man who was found to be carrying a sword.

The incident took place on July 22 around 8:30 p.m. in Swan River after RCMP received a report of a ‘suspicious’ man wandering in a back lane behind 12th Avenue South.

According to RCMP, when officers got to the scene, they found a man near 11th Avenue South, and could see a large sword under his coat.

Mounties said they told the man to drop the weapon, and he did.

Police noted that when they told the suspect he was under arrest, he ran away and police chased after him. Mounties added that the officers did get the suspect’s sword before he ran.

RCMP officers eventually caught the suspect and arrested him. As the arrest was taking place, an officer broke a bone.

The 43-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital, because he was complaining about medical issues unrelated to the arrest or interaction with police. The man, who is from Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, was released from the hospital and is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.