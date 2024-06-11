WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect who drove stolen car into ditch

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
    Share

    The Manitoba RCMP has made an arrest after a suspect drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch.

    The incident began on Monday around 6 p.m. when officers were on the lookout for a vehicle stolen of Selkirk that was headed to the Portage area.

    Mounties found a suspect driving the stolen vehicle speedily and dangerously on Highway 1 near Highway 240 in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

    For the safety of other drivers, police stopped traffic by the Portage diversion while officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. RCMP alleges that the suspect refused to stop and nearly hit an RCMP officer.

    According to police, the suspect then drove through a ditch, where they got stuck.

    A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences, including flight from police and assault with a weapon. He is in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News