Manitoba RCMP arrest suspect who drove stolen car into ditch

The Manitoba RCMP has made an arrest after a suspect drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch.

The incident began on Monday around 6 p.m. when officers were on the lookout for a vehicle stolen of Selkirk that was headed to the Portage area.

Mounties found a suspect driving the stolen vehicle speedily and dangerously on Highway 1 near Highway 240 in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

For the safety of other drivers, police stopped traffic by the Portage diversion while officers tried to conduct a traffic stop. RCMP alleges that the suspect refused to stop and nearly hit an RCMP officer.

According to police, the suspect then drove through a ditch, where they got stuck.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences, including flight from police and assault with a weapon. He is in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.