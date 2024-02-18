WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in baby's death

    An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.

    RCMP said officers were called to Wasagamack First Nation Saturday morning for reports of a child death.

    After finding the one-year-boy and ruling his death a homicide, officers arrested a 26-year-old woman.

    She remains in custody and RCMP said there are no other suspects wanted.

    RCMP continue to investigate.

