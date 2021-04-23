WINNIPEG -- Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Easterville, Man., where police seized opened liquor bottles and cocaine.

The incident took place on April 20 at around 12:50 a.m., when Mounties went up to the car, which had two people inside it, and spoke to the man driving the vehicle.

Officers said while they were speaking to the driver that they saw open liquor in the passenger-side area of the vehicle.

Police then searched the vehicle under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act (LGCCA) and seized a number of opened and unopened bottles of liquor, about 221 grams of cocaine, and drug-related paraphernalia.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman for offences under the LGCCA and for possession of a controlled substance. They were taken into custody and held overnight.

RCMP said the suspects were released for a future court date and face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and other offences under the LGCCA. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Mounties ask anyone with information on drugs or other criminal activity to contact their local police agency or Crime Stoppers.

Police continue to investigate this incident.