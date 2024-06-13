Manitoba RCMP hold news conference ahead of Carberry crash anniversary

Manitoba RCMP will speak with media ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash near Carberry, Man.

The media conference will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the proceedings.

RCMP said there are no investigational updates to provide, but said they will answer questions related to the investigation and talk about the impact the crash had on first responders.

On June 15, 2023, a bus with 25 people on board left Dauphin to visit a casino near Carberry, when it was struck by a semi at the intersection of Highway 5 and the Trans-Canada Highway, killing 17 people.

RCMP said dashcam video showed the truck had the right of way. The crash caused the bus to burst into flames and end up in a ditch.

A memorial will be unveiled in Dauphin on June 15 to remember the crash victims.

