Manitoba RCMP investigate two weekend homicides

Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services is looking into two homicides in different parts of the province over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Mounties were called to a home in Skownan First Nation for reports of an assault.

Officers found a dead 68-year-old man on the premises. His death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services were called in, and Winnipegosis RCMP continue to investigate.

Less then 24 hours later and more than 400 kilometres north, RCMP say a man was found unresponsive in a residence in The Pas.

Responding officers found two victims close to each other, both with obvious signs of trauma. One victim is deceased and the other is in critical condition.

RCMP have secured the scene and Major Crime Services is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact RCMP or call Crimestoppers.