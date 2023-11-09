Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school

Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.

According to a news release, officers with the Steinbach detachment responded at 1:40 p.m. to an anonymous bomb threat made against a daycare in La Broquerie.

RCMP said the daycare and adjoining school were evacuated as officers searched the area.

No devices or suspicious items were found, and the area was secured

At 2:15 p.m., RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys were called to a similar complaint at a daycare and school in the community. Both buildings were evacuated and officers remain at the scene.

