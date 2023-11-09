WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba RCMP investigating bomb threats at daycares, school

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Manitoba RCMP are investigating bomb threats made to a pair of daycares and a school Thursday.

    According to a news release, officers with the Steinbach detachment responded at 1:40 p.m. to an anonymous bomb threat made against a daycare in La Broquerie.

    RCMP said the daycare and adjoining school were evacuated as officers searched the area.

    No devices or suspicious items were found, and the area was secured

    At 2:15 p.m., RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys were called to a similar complaint at a daycare and school in the community. Both buildings were evacuated and officers remain at the scene.

    CTV News Winnipeg will update this story when more details become available.

